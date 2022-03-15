• Defiance County
Lego club:
Grades K-12 are invited to visit Johnson Memorial Library for Lego club on March 22 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. March theme: Tallest Tower Challenge. Lego Club will also take place at the same time on April 26 and May 24. No registration required.
