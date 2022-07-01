Ohio's new abortion law became effective last week following the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade case, but enforcement could be an issue.
At least two big-city attorneys — Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley and Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein — have vowed not to enforce Senate Bill 23 which outlaws abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Meanwhile, Dayton's city council passed an informal resolution suggesting its opposition to enforcement.
Locally, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray has pledged to follow the law, though he doesn't expect to see any cases soon.
"We would certainly intend to prosecute violations of Ohio law whatever the status of the law is at the time, and we rely on investigatory agencies to present potential offenses ... to our office," he said. "... If a case of this nature comes to my office I'm going to assess it based upon the investigation and the status of the law at the time and we will prosecute it if it's appropriate. I'm not going to say we're not going to prosecute, but enforce the law as required."
Two Republican state legislators who supported SB 23 when it passed the Ohio General Assembly in 2019 — 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel and 1st District Sen. Rob McColley — voiced their frustration with officials in the larger counties. And both indicate that the Republican-controlled general assembly might have to take up further legislative business on the matter when legislators reconvene this fall in Columbus.
"If county prosecutors decide not to prosecute, which not all of them have said they would not, the law can still be enforced through other mechanisms," explained McColley, an attorney himself. "We will be addressing that this fall. Other options may include granting prosecutorial authority to the attorney general and/or imposing civil fines that would be levied by the state."
But there could be hesitancy in some quarters about granting more power to the AG's office.
"To my knowledge the legislature would need to grant the authority, as the authority for the AG to prosecute does not exist unless specifically provided by the legislature," he told The Crescent-News. "... The prosecuting attorneys association has generally opposed efforts to expand prosecutorial authority outside county prosecutors. I am unsure how they would look at this."
Said Riedel: "It's very frustrating, and I certainly hope that when we do reconvene as a general assembly — which at this point may not be until mid- to early November — there is something that we would do legislatively that would force these prosecutors to enforce the law ... ."
If such legislation emerges, Riedel said he would "fully support that," although he conceded there needs to be some discretion granted to prosecutors.
Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union and other have filed a suit with the Ohio Supreme Court to try to stop enforcement of SB23, naming Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and others as defendants.
Yost fired back this response: "Aside from filing the wrong action in the wrong court, they are wrong as well on Ohio law. Abortion is not in the Ohio Constitution."
Ohio's old abortion law that SB 23 supplanted outlawed abortion 22 weeks after conception.
