COLUMBUS — State Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance has announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications for its 13-month legislative and media production fellowship program.
The commission will hire 24 fellows to work with members of the Ohio General Assembly in 2022.
Legislative fellow duties include assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases and speeches, assisting in legislative research, attending meetings and performing administrative duties. Media production fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.
“As it comes time for graduation, it is important that students have job prospects and opportunities,” Riedel stated. “This program can expand your knowledge of government and how budgets and legislation operate at the state level. My own legislative aide was a fellow so I can attest to the capable employees this program produces.”
Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $33,800 per year, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.
The application deadline for the two media production positions is Monday. Legislative fellowship application materials must be submitted by June 21 to be considered for the program.
All applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the end of December 2021. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may apply.
The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The two media production fellows must have majored or minored in a media production-related field of study or have comparable experience.
More information, along with an application and instructions, is available at www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.