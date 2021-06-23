Defiance is hoping to add another "tool" to help attract firefighters and police officers from other communities.
City council considered two related ordinances during its meeting Tuesday while also approving a contract to design the extension of Commerce Drive (see related story) and discussing the feral cat situation with two representatives of the Fort Defiance Humane Society (see related story).
The first ordinance concerning the aforementioned lateral transfer option for firefighters coming to Defiance was let lie following a first reading. The ordinance would amend the existing three-year contract with the city firefighters union to allow this provision.
Administrator Jeff Leonard said the union has responded positively to the proposal, but has not yet voted on the measure, therefore, council was encouraged to let lie the ordinance for now.
A second ordinance — concerning an amendment to the three-year contract with city police officers for the same purpose — was approved.
According to Leonard, the agreement affects only firefighter and patrolmen positions. Civil service rules require testing for leadership positions such as lieutenant, he indicated.
Leonard said the legislation gives the city another "tool in our toolbox" to attract trained officers and firefighters.
"They don't have to start over necessarily at square one," said Leonard of any transferring police or firefighters. "They are placed into the system that obviously gives them credit for the amount of service that they've had, and it gives us a tool in our toolbox to attract those people."
As with any officer that has experience, this could lessen training-related expenses for the city, he noted.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance amending the 2021 budget by adding $11,296.68 on appropriations. The two changes here are an additional $28,777.95 in the fire damage/removal fund and a subtraction of $17,481.27 in the justice reinvestment grant fund. The fire damage fund represents portions of insurance money held in escrow by the city until damaged buildings are removed or repaired. Finance Director John Lehner said the amount represents funds collected since Jan. 1, accounting for a number of fires in the city.
• approved an emergency ordinance awarding a contract to Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, to make handicap accessible sidewalk improvements on Davidson Street and along East Second Street in the area of Ottawa Avenue and Greenler Street. The cost is $64,440.
• met in executive to discuss an application for economic development assistance.
• received a question from resident Daniel Perez, 1109 Ayersville Ave.about his pending alley vacation request. Mayor Mike McCann informed him that the city's planning commission approved his request during its meeting Monday while council will consider the matter on July 6.
• learned from Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast that the city's shade tree commission has been involved in the injection of 12 ash trees to protect them from the emerald ash borer. He said all look "great," and complimented city employees for their efforts. Mayor Mike McCann said the treatment is expensive, "but it's well worth it."
• was informed by McCann that First Street, between Clinton and Perry streets, will not be paved this year due to the truck traffic expected from the upcoming demolition of buildings in Clinton's 100 block, but will be in the future.
