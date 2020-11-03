PAULDING — Legislation was introduced Monday evening during the Paulding Village Council meeting.
Introduced was resolution 1367-20, approving back pay to village employees who were erroneously underpaid according to the village’s previously adopted longevity overtime and holiday pay policy.
Resolution 1368-20 was an agreement between the state of Ohio, Ohio Department of Transportation and the village for the removal and control of snow and ice.
In addition, there were three ordinances introduced.
Ordinance 1598-20 was to regulate conduct at the village parks and making all parks within the village free of smoke, marijuana, vaping and alcohol, and repealing and replacing ordinance 1410-10.
Ordinance 1599-20 was set to designate the 35-mph speed of traffic on a section of Emerald Road and repeal ordinance 1552-18 in its entirety.
And ordinance 1600-20 would require property owners to notify the village of dead or dangerous trees within the tree lawn and request permission to remove them.
The finance director, Zoe McMaster shared with council that Certificate of Deposit Account Registries (CDAR) are maturing. The village’s current rates range from 1.62676% to 2.90744%. The renewal rates range from 0.19% to 0.44%. The State Bank gave the village the option of putting the money in an ICS account that would earn 0.2%. This money can be moved at any time with a 24-hour lead. That way once the CDAR rates go up, the village can move the money back.
Council gave the finance director permission to set up the ICS account.
The finance director also got the okay to close the Payroll Sweep Account with State Bank as of Dec. 18, as well as permission to close the CDAR Savings Account if/when the ICS account is approved/started.
A salary and allowance committee meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to discuss changes to the personnel manual. A finance committee meeting to discuss the 2021 budget was set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Council also approved the transfer of $2,500 from different accounts in order to dura-patch/coldpatch Ohio 111 and U.S. 127.
McMaster also gave an income tax update, noting that it is down $63,000. She said to only expect to receive $770,000 next year, with the cemetery receiving $70,000.
Council also heard that the utility committee discussed a water rate study set to achieve a balanced water budget. Council is expected to hear a resolution on the rates at the next meeting. The option calls for $2/1,000 gallon rate for residential customers and $12.60/1,000 gallon rate for commercial users.
Outside the village, the rates would be $24.38/1,000 gallons for residential customers and $31.67/1,000 gallons for commercial users. It also calls for a 5% annual rate increase from 2022-25.
In other business, council:
• discussed water meter placement in a village trailer park.
• learned leaf pickup will continue on Fridays.
• learned parks restrooms are closed and winterized.
• learned that electrical issues at the water plant were caused by a recent storm.
• was informed that some fire hydrants were not functioning.
• set an ordinance meeting for 6 p.m. Nov. 9.
• was informed that the Masonic Lodge will be open at 6 p.m. today for an after-election gathering.
• approved helping pay for putting Christmas lights on the square.
• went into executive session for financial and personnel matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.