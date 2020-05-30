COLUMBUS — House Bill 606 (HB 606), known as the Good Samaritan Expansion Bill, passed in the Ohio House of Representatives this week.
The legislation protects individuals, health care professionals and businesses from unforeseen liability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, a co-sponsor of the legislation.
“This bill gives Ohio businesses greater confidence by protecting them from costly and unnecessary civil suits,” said Riedel. “I’m grateful to support legislation that provides our health care workers and businesses with a sense of stability as we move our economy forward.”
Riedel noted that the bill ensures civil immunity to the health care community, businesses, schools, nonprofits and individuals from lawsuits arising out of the pandemic. Health care providers are immune for the actions, omissions, decisions or compliance with government orders unless it constitutes “reckless disregard for life or health of the patient.”
Businesses, individuals and families receive immunity for the transmission, contraction, or exposure to SARS, MERS, COVID-19 or any mutation unless they are reckless, participate in willful and wanton, or intentional misconduct.
The immunity is set to last from March 9 — the date of the state’s emergency declaration — through Dec. 31.
A variety of organizations have voiced support for the legislation, including the Ohio Healthcare Association, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, Ohio Association of Civil Justice, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Athletic Trainers Association, National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Salon Association, Ohio Manufacturers Association, Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association, Ohio Automobile Dealers Association, Ohio Dental Association and the Ohio Hospital Association.
HB 606 received a vote of 83-9 on the House floor. The bill awaits further action in the Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.