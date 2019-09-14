The opening presentation of the 2019-20 Young Audience Series will feature Learning Science is Fun. The show will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 219 Wayne Ave., Defiance. the event is free and open to the public.
The show will feature some hair raising science, toe tapping music and mind boggling media as the audience joins Mister C who helps make learning about science fun with his show Full Steam Ahead that he created in conjunction with PBS.
Creator of more than 120 YouTube Channel videos Mister C makes the ordinary, extraordinary as he conducts his electrifying experiments. Learning Science is Fun is about how we present and share information to make it a meaningful and powerful experience. Bring the entire family as Mister C will have everyone engaged and excited about learning.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance, Defiance Public Library System, Friends of the Defiance Public Library and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094.
For more information, call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
