• Putnam County
Microsoft Word:
A program on learning the basics of Microsoft Word will be held 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Ottawa Public Library. Individuals are welcome to bring their laptops and have their questions answered. The program is made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.
