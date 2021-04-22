• Defiance County

Learn to weave:

Join the Defiance Public Library System’s MakerSpace and learn basic weaving in a circular pattern during this free online tutorial set for May 15 beginning at 3 p.m. To register and arrange supply pickup, contact Cara Bolley at 419-782-1456 ext. 1108 or cbolley@defiancelibrary.org.

