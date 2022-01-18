Glycerin Traders, 815 Greenler St., was the focus of some attention this weekend with a possible chemical leak into a small creek near Summit Street and the dispatch of Hazmat to a leaking tank at its Defiance facility.
On Friday afternoon a local resident called 911 to report a “strong chemical smell” and a “brown residue” in the water behind his house.
A representative from Water Pollution Control (WPC) was dispatched to the scene along with firefighters. According to a report from the Defiance Fire Department, when arriving on scene, firefighters “observed a strong odor and residue floating on water from a storm sewer.”
The report continues that the “WPC representative told authorities that a contractor had been working at Glycerin Traders and may have allowed some product into the storm sewer.”
Firefighters contacted Glycerin Traders and apprised employees of the company’s responsibility to clean up the product over the weekend. Once returning to the spill area, the fire crew used an absorbent boom and pads to contain the product and stop it from reaching the river.
A second incident occurred Saturday at its facility on Greenler Street where there are large holding tanks.
When firefighters arrived on scene at about 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Defiance Police were in command. According to a fire department report, “a large amount of liquid product was flowing out of the top of one of the large storage tanks.”
Additional manpower was dispatched and the Hazmat team mobilized. Defiance Fire Department Chief Bill Wilkins notified the EPA about the incident and drainage areas were checked for leakage into the river.
A vacuum pump and “25 bags of absorbent were used to absorb the material that spilled into the roadway,” stated the report. The report also said that according to an employee on scene, “about 3,500 gallons leaked onto the ground outside of the containment tank.”
On Monday Chief Wilkins and Assistant Chief Tim Bowling met with a plant representative about the two incidents. They reviewed the cleanup process and advised that the work needs to continue to complete cleanup of the product from the creek behind Summit Street. The company was advised that the EPA would be on scene Tuesday.
When the fire department was contacted, Wilkins said that “nothing hazardous to the public had been released into the environment.” He also assured that the leak had been contained.
Questioned further about the extent of the leak, Wilkins said, “Nothing got into the (Auglaize) river on Saturday.” He assured that, following proper procedure, the Defiance Fire Department notified the EPA and the plans are for representatives to be in Defiance on Tuesday.
“Anytime there is a spill,” said Wilkins, “we are required to notify the EPA.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.