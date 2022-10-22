The leaves are starting to change and whither so that means the City of Defiance’s leaf pickup program is starting for the fall season.
So far, the leaf pickup is “going good, but leaves are falling late due to the weather,” said D.J. Zeedyk, the city’s streets superintendent, in an interview Wednesday with The Crescent-News.
Some advice that Zeedyk gave when asked how could help make things easier for city crews: “Don’t pile (leaves) around cars, or sign posts, and don’t bury items within.” He said to check piles for items before pushing them to the curb (but not into the street).
A published schedule (listed below) will be followed.
Weather plays a big role in leaf pileups, noted Zeedyk. If the leaves stick together and create mud, it can damage equipment. If equipment is damaged or if there is inclement weather, there will be delays in the leaf pickup schedule.
Zeedyk mentioned that if the crew is caught up, they will work ahead on roads that have heavy leaf pileup. If crews are near your home on a day not scheduled, they will also be back on the day scheduled for your street.
The city also offers a community compost site where citizens can take their leaves. The city website states that the site is located along the west fence of the General Motors plant while “only leaves, small branches, grass, sticks — no cans or bottles or other trash and no bags” are permitted.
The site is “available to Defiance residents only” and they “must show a valid driver’s license or utility bill to access the site.” The last day the site is open is Dec. 17.
The leaf pickup for the upcoming weeks is as follows:
• Monday: streets north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Tuesday: streets north of Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Wednesday: catch up day
• Thursday: streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street, including the west corporation limits along Baltimore Road.
• Friday: areas from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue
• Oct. 31: areas south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Nov. 1: streets east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
• Nov. 2: streets east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad.
• Nov. 3: streets north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Nov. 4: streets north of the Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Nov. 7: catch up day
• Nov. 8: streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street, including west corporation limits along Baltimore Street.
• Nov. 9: streets from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue.
• Nov. 10: streets south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Nov. 11: streets east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
• Nov. 14: streets east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad.
• Nov. 15: streets north of Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Nov. 16: streets north of Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Nov. 17: catch up day
• Nov. 18: streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street, including West corporation limits along Baltimore Street.
• Nov. 21: streets from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue.
• Nov. 22: streets south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Nov. 23: streets east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
