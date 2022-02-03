FINDLAY — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, six contributing circumstances accounted for 71% of fatal crashes in 2021. Those factors of the at-fault driver are:
• driving off the roadway
• unsafe speed
• left of center
• failure to yield
• improper lane changes
• following too close
“Crashes are preventable when drivers stay focused and make good decisions behind the wheel,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Driving aware not only helps you stay safe, but it helps other motorists get home to their families as well.”
From 2017-21, more fatal crashes happened in Franklin County (505) than in any other county. Large numbers of fatal crashes also occurred in Cuyahoga (456), Hamilton (272), Montgomery (259) and Lucas (211) counties. Combined, these five counties accounted for 31% of all fatal crashes during these five years.
Provisional data show that 2021 was the deadliest year on record since 2002, with 1,246 crashes and 1,357 fatalities.
“Law enforcement officers see the deadly consequences of traffic violations on a daily basis, and more often than not, these crashes are preventable,” said Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay Post Commander. “Driving responsibly and attentively is something that all drivers can focus on, which will lead to safer roadways for our local community and Ohio as a whole.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.