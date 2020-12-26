Leadership conference:

Four County Career Center’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals Chapter recently participated virtually in the state fall leadership conference. Part of the conference was a skill competition using the anatomage table. Two career center teams placed in the top four out of all the teams competing in Ohio. Health careers team members who placed second in the virtual anatomy tournament were Faith Kinder (Patrick Henry), Scout Smith (Bryan), Angela Sheets (Liberty Center), Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry) and Lacey Monroe (Delta).

Health careers team members who placed fourth in the tournament were Ava Lichty (Hicksville), Jocelyn Eash (Napoleon), Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance), Michelle Sierra (North Central) and Kelly Rohrs (Tinora).

