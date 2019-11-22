Leadership conference

Students from more than 35 area high schools were on the Defiance College campus for the 32nd annual Northwest Ohio Leadership Conference on Thursday. Students learned how to become stronger leaders and then participated in round-table discussions on a variety of topics. The students were treated to an engaging and entertaining presentation by Ted Wiese of Hear Ted Talk (left) on becoming a leader.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance College

