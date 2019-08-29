(Editor’s note: The following is the third of a three-part series about LifeWise Academy, a released time religious instruction program that students in grades 1-6 at Ayersville Local Schools can participate in during school hours, off campus, with parental permission. The program, which is privately funded, is part of the ministry of Stand for Truth.)
AYERSVILLE — Calling the opportunity to teach LifeWise Academy classes to students in grades 1-6 from Ayersville Local Schools, “Entirely the work of God,” Kristen Leaders is both thankful and hopeful about the future of the released time religious instruction program (RTRI).
Leaders, a native of Cedarville who moved to the area in 2016 after marrying her husband, Jon, was working as a substitute teacher at Ayersville Local Schools when she heard that RTRI was going to be discussed at an Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting. From the beginning, Leaders knew she wanted to be a part of the program.
“This has been entirely the work of God,” began Leaders. “When I heard about the possibility of non-denominational religious education classes for Ayersville students taking place during school hours, just off campus from the school, I was very interested in how that would work. I had never heard about released time religious instruction before, but I heard about a conference in Ohio about RTRI, so I attended.
“Between the time of the school board meeting and the conference, I was referred to Phil Nofziger (director of LifeWise Academy Defiance Area),” continued Leaders. “I met with Phil, and his wife, Robin, and we discussed the plan. I attended the conference, and after learning more, I applied for the position. Even if I didn’t get the job, I knew that I was going to volunteer to be a part of the program.”
Leaders is a graduate of Cedarville High School, The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in middle childhood education human development, and Muskingum University with a master’s in teaching. She taught grades 5-6 science and English/language arts at Fredericksburg Elementary School for one year, before working for the Ohio State University Extension Office for four years. She has served as a long-term and short-term substitute in the area since 2016.
“I was officially hired as LifeWise Academy teacher earlier this month,” said Leaders. “The program is set up so that we have a group of students every day for three weeks at a time, then a new group comes. It is set up so that we have a one group of students the first half of the year, and another the second half. The curriculum is based on the Gospel Project (Christ-centered, chronological Bible studies for kids, students and adults), with a character component.
“We have several volunteers who bring the kids to our building (located on the property of Scott Seigman right next to the school), and each day we have them for about 45 minutes, including travel time to and from school,” added Leaders. “We started on the first day of school (Tuesday), which was very exciting. After spending some time with some of the families at the Ayersville open house, I’m excited they are excited to have their kids in the program.”
The LifeWise Academy teacher shared that having the opportunity to teach the Bible and about Christ to youth is the best of both worlds for her.
“My faith is very important to me, I’ve been a Christian most of my life,” said Leaders. “I really enjoy working with children, and I have a heart for teachers and schools. The job allows me to be open about my faith, and to share it with students, just not in a public school. Most of my adult life has been working with kids, and I’m excited to take my faith into my job, knowing it will open conversations with both adults and children.”
Leaders believes that now is a great time for LifeWise Academy to be getting started in the area.
“It’s good for children to be open to learning about Christ and what faith is, because in today’s world there are so many children in not-so-good situations who need to be loved,” Leaders said. “This program will teach them about God and give them hope. There are so many children who don’t attend church, and this program is a great way for them to know Christ, and to learn how he transforms lives.
“I’m excited to get to know the students and families during this process,” continued Leaders. “I’m not sure how many of the children know all that much about the Bible, but it’s going to be fun working with them, and seeing those children who are being introduced to it for the first time. I’m hopeful this will lead to more LifeWise Academy programs in the area, and I’m excited to see the churches in the area come together to support this great ministry.”
For more information about LifeWise Academy, contact Phil Nofziger at 419-576-6446 or prnofziger@gmail.com, or go to lifewiseacademy.com/defiancearea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.