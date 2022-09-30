PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here held a public hearing on a lead abatement program made available through the state.
The hearing was hosted by Liz Keel and Dottie Vollmar of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) which administers grants for local political subdivisions.
It concerned $35,000 that MVPO plans to seek to help remove lead paint from homes built more than 40 years ago along with $3,950 in related equipment.
The application deadline is Oct. 12 while the abatement work must be completed by April 30, 2024.
Commissioners pledged their support for MVPO’s grant application. Other local counties’ support also has been sought for the same funds by MVPO in recent weeks.
The abatement funds are in addition to the regular community housing impact and preservation (CHIP) application — benefiting low- to moderate-income households with housing improvements — that commissioners seek as part of the Defiance County/MV South CHIP Housing Consortium. This group is composed of Defiance and Paulding counties as well as the City of Defiance.
MVPO filed a CHIP application for $1.15 million from the state in June on behalf of the consortium.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed separate resolutions supplementing the 2022 county budget with $4,950 for K-9 officer donations and amending the 2022 county budget with $4,000 for soil and water conservation expenses.
• approved a resolution allowing budget transfers totaling $25,935.55. This includes $13,200 from COVID-19 enhanced operations II/fringes to COVID-19 enhanced operations II/PERS in the health department.
