Two lawsuits filed by a Defiance man against the city’s police department — one seeking return of his car, and another asking that his son’s seized cash be returned — have been dismissed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The suits were filed by Defiance attorney Clayton Crates on behalf of Robert Sanchez Jr., 1501 E. Second St.
One alleged that the police department is “wrongfully” holding Sanchez’s 2012 Mercedes Benz, C Class auto. The other sought the return of $1,717 in cash seized from Sanchez’s son during a criminal investigation involving the teen and several adults.
Both of Robert Sanchez’s civil cases were dismissed “without prejudice” in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, meaning they could be refiled later.
The judgment entries filed by Judge Joseph Schmenk stated that “parties will resolve all outstanding property seizure issues before juvenile court of Defiance County in pending litigation. Therefore, court declines to grant a replevin, and case dismissed without prejudice.”
A replevin would allow the return of seized property provisionally, pending the case’s outcome.
Crates alleged in the suit that “the wrongful detention and withholding of plaintiff’s personal property has been intentional and without regard to plaintiff’s rights to said property.”
The suit asked that Sanchez’s vehicle be returned immediately.
The car was seized during a criminal investigation involving Sanchez’s teenage son, who was driving the vehicle, according to authorities.
Besides Sanchez’s son, four adults were charged in the investigation, which concerned an incident on March 1 in which a firearm was discharged on the property of Defiance College.
Their cases are pending in common pleas court.
Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell — the city’s attorney in the civil cases against the police department — declined comment on their dismissal.
