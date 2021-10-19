A civil lawsuit has been filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court following a fatal crash this summer on Ohio 18 west of Defiance.
The suit was filed by Toledo attorney Chad Tuschman on behalf of the defendant, Marsha Seibert, Sherwood, naming Joshua Shaffer, Bryan; and Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc., Napoleon as defendants.
Court records show that Seibert is the executrix of the estate of Gerald M. Seibert, 10950 Rosebrook Road, Sherwood, who died in a van-motorcycle crash on Aug. 24 at Ohio 18 and Ashpacher Road in Defiance County’s Noble Township.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, Shaffer was driving a van northbound on Ohio 18 when he pulled into the path of a westbound motorcycle ridden by Gerald Seibert, causing a collision. Seibert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van Shaffer was driving is owned by Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Inc., according to the crash report and the suit, as he appears to have been employed by the company.
The suit notes the defendant’s responsibility for causing the crash, as well as the Seibert family’s loss. It also claims that the company “breached” its duty in employing due to “a significant record of multiple traffic violations ... .”
Charges had not been filed against Shaffer as of Monday afternoon, but the crash remains under investigation, noted Lt. Rustun Shack, commander of the Patrol’s Defiance post.
He indicated that when the investigation of any fatal crash is completed, the Patrol sends the information compiled to the county prosecutor’s office to decide what charges would be filed.
