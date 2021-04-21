A lawsuit concerning an athletic accident at Ayersville Local Schools nearly five years ago has been filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
The suit was filed by Youngstown attorney Bradley Olson Jr. on behalf of the plaintiffs — Tristan Lewis, Ken Lewis and Cannina Lewis of Defiance — naming the school district; Daniel Mix, an Ayersville teacher and track coach; Jamison Clark, an adult now but a track participant at the time; and the parents/guardians of Jamison Clark.
The plaintiffs are seeking a monetary judgment for “compensatory and punitive damages.”
According to the suit, Tristan Lewis was an eighth grade student and track team participant on May 1, 2016, when he was struck during a competition warmup by an eight-pound shotput. The suit alleged that Mix was supposed to have been present to supervise the warmup, but “failed to appear for warmup exercises and drills, and instead delegated his supervisory duties to upperclassmen.”
It added that Tristan Lewis, while attempting to retrieve the shotput he had just tossed, was struck in the head by a shotput thrown by Clark as part of the warmup exercises.
The suit noted the extent of Lewis’ injuries that required him to be taken initially to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital. He was then taken to Toledo Hospital “due to the life-threatening nature of the injuries,” the suit stated.
The student was held in Toledo Hospital’s intensive care unit for two days, according to the suit, which noted that Ken and Cannina Lewis “observed the life-threatening injuries ... and had to consult with numerous doctors and specialists concerning the serious afflictions that the injuries caused ... .”
It further alleged that the defendants “acted with a conscious and willful disregard for the safety and general welfare and rights of the plaintiffs.”
An attempt Wednesday to contact Ayersville Superintendent Beth Hench for comment was unsuccessful.
