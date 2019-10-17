After nearly four decades of business ownership, Mike and Jayne Roessner of Defiance sold the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home this month, located at 1753 S. Clinton St., to fellow local funeral home owner Dan Schaffer of Schaffer Funeral Home Inc.
“We might have been in competition, but a lot of times, when businesses are in competition with each other, they feel you can’t be friends, or you can’t be cordial ... I never had that feeling about (Mike and Jayne),” said Schaffer, who purchased the Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home on Oct. 1.
The Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home has been family owned and operated since 1929, when it was founded by brothers, Clarence (Bob) Morris and H.K. Morris, at 830 S. Clinton St. The business sold in 1952 to Fred Stick, who partnered with Wayne Fry in 1961.
In 1964, Dave Lawson bought the funeral home, and Roessner, originally from Coldwater, Ohio, took a job there soon after in 1976. The Roessners purchased the business in 1980. Its current, south-side location was built in 1993, with an eye toward ample parking and handicap accessibility.
Schaffer, born and raised in Defiance, said he plans to “continue business as usual” at the new location.
“Our intent is to keep this a fully functioning funeral home offering families of Defiance another avenue,” Schaffer said. “It’s a very nice building, it’d be an injustice not to use it. Or if they had a connection to this funeral home previously, we feel it’s very important to give families the opportunity to utilize this building.”
His wife, Cindy, emphasized the importance of that connection — one they know well, as Schaffer Funeral Home has been locally owned and operated for more than 165 years.
“It’s important for people to be in the same place that their family members were,” Cindy said. “You want to stand in the same spot your mom stood in when she was there for your grandma, where your dad stood when he was there for your mom.”
Dan joined the firm as an embalmer and funeral director in 1988, became a business partner in 2002 and became sole owner in May 2012 following the retirement of Hal Hanenkrath.
Now, with 14 full and part-time employees on staff, Dan said the time has come to expand.
“With our three children wanting to come into this profession, and with our current staff, it was always in our minds,” Schaffer said. “So we had to look at either expanding, or letting staff members go, and I didn’t have any interest in that. They’ve been good to us over the years; it would have been very difficult to try and figure that out.”
When Dan suggested a meeting, Mike thought he had something a bit different in mind.
“When he said he had a proposition, I thought he was going to talk about running some ad together in the paper,” Mike said. “It took a few months for me to figure it out though. People say, ‘He’s the competition, you can’t do that!’ but if you think about it, it makes more sense, because he has experience, he has the staff to do it.”
But the Roessners had some extra motivation to sell, too: their daughters, Lynn and Jessica, as well as their four grandsons, reside in Annapolis, Md., where the couple is planning to relocate soon. They’ll return for visits with friends, said Jayne, who taught middle school in Defiance for 32 years.
“Being in the funeral business, we know nobody lives forever, and I don’t want to wait until it’s too late,” Mike said.
Dan said he plans to continue to incorporate the Lawson-Roessner name, “out of respect for what they’ve built.”
“This was their baby, they cared for this place, they built this place, and we feel honored they’re trusting us to keep it going,” Dan said.
