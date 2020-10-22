• Putnam County
Law via Zoom:
Women on Opposite Sides of the Law will be held via Zoom on Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. For Zoom log-in information, go to www.mypcdl.org, contact Pat pmeyer@seolibraries.org or call 419-523-3747 ext 210.
Join authors, D.M. Testa, author of "Defending the Dillinger Gang: Jessie Levy and Bess Robbins in the Courtroom" and Shayne Davidson, a blogger at CapturedAndExposed.com. She is the author of "Queen of the Burglars: The Scandalous Life of Sophie Lyons."
The event is sponsored by The Friends of Putnam County District Library.
