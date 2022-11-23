cit photo

Eleven law enforcement officers completed a week-long crisis intervention team training (CIT) in October sponsored by the Four County ADAMhs Board. Participants were, front row, from left: Tyler Maynard and Sgt. Kyle Miller, Williams County Sheriff’s Office; Tim Livengood, Pioneer Police Department; and Jerry Brown and Nathan Slough, Archbold Police Department. Second row, from left: Andrew Fritch, Hicksville Police Department; Patrick Bowsher, Ohio Highway Patrol; Lt. Gregory Smith, Napoleon Police Department; Kara Likins, Four County Juvenile Detention Center; Abbie Harris, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office; Tony Imber, Wauseon Police Department. CIT training instructors, back row, from left: Bethany Shirkey, ADAMhs Board; Drena Teague, retired social worker; and Brenda Byers, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Levy

Eleven law enforcement officers from nine different departments recently completed a crisis intervention team (CIT) training sponsored by the Four County ADAMhs Board recently.


Tags

Load comments