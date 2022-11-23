Eleven law enforcement officers from nine different departments recently completed a crisis intervention team (CIT) training sponsored by the Four County ADAMhs Board recently.
This was the 14th training that the ADAMhs Board has coordinated in the last 11 years. A total of 197 law enforcement officers from area police and sheriff departments as well as probation, corrections officers and chaplains have now been trained in techniques that have been proven effective for de-escalating crisis situations involving mentally ill persons.
During the week-long training, a variety of mental health topics are presented to help participants recognize when they are dealing with a situation that may involve someone with a mental illness. Mental health professionals who work for local behavioral health organizations explain how mental illnesses are treated as well as the types of medications that may be prescribed.
Bethany Shirkey, the manager of community services for the Four County ADAMhs Board, said that a lot of time is spent explaining and demonstrating how someone with a mental illness behaves when they are experiencing a mental health crisis.
The instructors’ presentations were supported by family members and persons with a mental illness who explain how they act and respond to others when they aren’t doing well. They also explained how they would like to be treated and interact with others, including law enforcement.
During the week, participants learned that the assertive skills and approaches that police officers have been trained to use in a crisis will often cause someone experiencing a mental health crisis to become more agitated.
In addition to Shirkey, instructors for the training included Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack, Captain Jamie Mendez with the Bryan Police Department, Drena Teague, a retired mental health social worker and Brenda Byers with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
The CIT program was developed a number of years ago by the National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliate in Memphis and that city’s police department following an incident involving a mentally ill person that ended tragically. Today, the program is widely used to teach police how to safely and humanely handle calls that involve someone who is mentally ill.
With nearly 200 law enforcement officers now trained in CIT in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, family members or friends of a loved one with a mental illness are encouraged to tell the police when they need help if the situation involves someone with a mental illness and to request a CIT-trained officer if the department has one on duty.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.