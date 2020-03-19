Law enforcement officers continue to search for the driver of a wrecked vehicle left abandoned in rural Defiance County Tuesday evening.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at 8:45 p.m., a vehicle was westbound on Behrens Road, west of the Defiance-Henry county line in Adams Township, when it went off the right side of the roadway and rolled once. The driver, who has yet to be identified, was seen walking away from the crash site.
Troopers reported that the vehicle is owned by Michael Holifield, Defiance.
Assisting in searching for the motorist was the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and its K9 unit. Jewell and South Richland fire crews also were on the scene with a thermal imaging camera.
The vehicle was heavily damaged.
