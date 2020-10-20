Henry and Defiance county law enforcement handled two injury crashes Monday evening.

A Michigan woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Florida at 7:14 p.m.

Barbara Hasenpflug, 66, Adrian, Mich., was taken by Holgate EMS to Napoleon where Mobile Life ambulance took her to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. No condition update was available.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at Henry County roads M and 14, a vehicle driven by Hasenpflug left the roadway and struck a ditch.

Damage to the vehicle was heavy. A citation is pending.

In Defiance County on County Road 424 near Overly Road, at 7:15 p.m., a vehicle struck a ditch. Information on the driver was unavailable at press time.

Jewell and South Richland fire departments responded to the scene. Handling the crash was the Ohio Highway Patrol.

