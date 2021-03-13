Recent legislative initiatives by the Democratic Party in Washington, D.C., represent an attempt at a “socialist takeover of the United States,” in the eyes of U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green.
Latta visited The Crescent-News Friday morning amid several stops at local health care facilities to assess progress in administering coronavirus vaccinations (see related story Page A1).
“I’m warning people right now in the next two weeks they’re going to see so much of this stuff coming out of Congress, out of the House of Representatives going to the Senate,” he said.
He believes Democrats, who have a narrow margin in the House, are rushing through many legislative initiatives because of the possibility they could lose control of the House (or Senate) during the 2022 mid-term elections.
“They also know this: It’s very difficult once something becomes law to get rid of it. So that’s why you’re seeing all this stuff being raced through right now.”
Latta mentioned a number of bills receiving Democratic Party support that are generally opposed by Republicans. They include House Resolution 1 concerning elections, the so-called Equality Act addressing sexual orientation and identity matters, and House resolutions 8 and 1446 dealing with firearm background checks.
He also noted his fiscal worries about a $1.9 trillion spending bill passed along party lines by Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden this week.
Latta voted against it, noting that only 9% of the spending within the legislation will be coronavirus-related.
He draws a distinction between that and four coronavirus-related bills approved in Washington last year, noting that they enjoyed bipartisan support and helped employees, small businesses and others deal with impacts from the pandemic.
“You fast forward to where we are today with (what) the Democrats passed — that was a total partisan bill,” said Latta. “There was no bipartisanship.”
He claimed that Democrats did not accept a single proposed Republican amendment because “the bill was written by (Democratic Party) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”
Aside from that, his bigger concern is Congressional Budget Office (CBO) assessments concerning future interest payments on the federal deficit, which is approaching $30 trillion. In 10 years, he explained, the CBO forecast pegs annual interest payments at $799 trillion. (According to one source, the amount is $378 billion today while the 2019 federal budget totaled $4.4 trillion.)
“We’ll pay $4.5 trillion in interest over the next 10 years,” Latta said.
Foreign countries, he added, are owed $7 trillion alone, with China possessing about $2 trillion of U.S. debt.
“People got to think about this: Do you really want to have people that are communists that really don’t like us (China) being able to dictate our future?”
Democrats have a narrow majority in the House while the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties with Democratic Party Vice President Kamala Harris owning the tie-breaking vote. That gives Democrats much opportunity to pass legislation, but Latta believes Republicans can retake the House in the 2022 mid-term elections.
“As this keeps going, I’m confident we can take back the House, I’m not going to say we will,” he said. “Unfortunately, in the Senate we have six Republicans over there that have announced their retirements. It’s going to make it tougher. We got to have a strong message out there to people what we stand for, and we sure don’t stand for this.”
