U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green visited Defiance and Henry counties Friday to assess the progress in administering coronavirus vaccinations.
During an interview with The Crescent-News Friday morning, he also spoke about what he described as a “socialist takeover” attempt in Washington, D.C. by Democratic Party legislators (see related story).
As a member of the U.S. House’s Energy and Commerce Committee, Latta had a front seat in the federal government’s efforts in early 2020 to seek a vaccine for the coronavirus.
Referring to the conference table he was sitting at for Friday’s interview, Latta noted that “I was sitting around tables like this with the VP (Mike Pence) and drug manufacturers at the very beginning and (discussing) how they were going to start proceeding.”
In visiting areas within the 5th District, Latta said he wanted to learn what officials in Washington should be doing.
“We put the money out there in the first four (federal coronavirus relief) bills out there from last year to get us to the point where we are today,” he noted. “It really comes down to the local level.”
On Friday, Latta was out checking with local health professionals and officials on how distribution of the developed vaccines is going.
His first stop was Henry County commissioners’ vaccination clinic in Napoleon. Located at the county government’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue, the clinic was built late last year with funds from the federal CARES Relief Act.
Traffic in and out of the clinic is controlled in the complex’s large parking lot adjacent to Oakwood Avenue. He noted one innovation there: use of an electronic buzzer — similar to what one waiting for a restaurant table might experience — to allow vaccine recipients to wait outside the facility.
Complimenting Henry County on its “great creativity,” he said “that’s why I tell people you have to get out of Washington to see how this country actually works.”
Latta learned that as of Friday morning about 5,900 people in Henry County had received the first of two vaccines while approximately 3,000 were given the second one.
He said he met in Napoleon with Henry County Health Commissioner Joy Ermie, Henry County commissioners Bob Hastedt, Jeff Mires and Glenn Miller, Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur and several others form the health department.
Later Friday morning, Latta continued on to Defiance and Mercy Health on East Second Street before visiting Defiance Regional Medical Center.
In Defiance, he learned that nearly 7,100 people as of Friday have been given the first vaccine in Defiance County while 3,784 have received the second dose.
Outside the area, Latta made mention of an innovation at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert where students have been utilizing plastic once used for overhead projectors to make face shields to combat the coronavirus.
Today, Latta said he planned to visit the University of Findlay where 2,500 vaccine doses will be given at the educational institution’s fieldhouse.
Across the country, he noted, some 98 million people had been vaccinated as of Friday morning. He expected the number to top 100 million by today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.