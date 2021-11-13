Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are hopeful for a return to the majority after the 2022 November election, but they have to stay on point to do it, according to the area’s congressman.
Republican Robert Latta of the U.S. 5th District addressed that topic when he stopped by The Crescent-News earlier this week.
As things stand, Democrats have a slim house majority with 221 representatives while Republicans have 213, but some believe the GOP has a good chance to reclaim the majority following November 2022. Latta is among them.
Among other things, he took note of the outcome in Virginia’s elections on Nov. 2 when the state’s former Democratic governor was defeated by a Republican and Republicans reclaimed the majority in the House of Representatives there. Given that Virginia supported Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 and was considered a “blue state” that generally sides with Democrats, Republicans viewed this as a repudiation of the administration’s policies.
Latta called the Virginia outcome a “shocking blow to the Democrats” during this week’s interview.
“When Virginia happened it was like this tidal wave hit them because they knew they were in trouble,” said Latta. “I was talking to a Democrat (representative) from California and he said they all know they’re done.”
But for Republicans to retake the House, Latta explained, they will “have to be just right on cue on what we have to get out there.”
Specifically, Latta points to increasing costs for energy — visible every day, he noted, by all Americans driving by gas stations — and many other items with inflation hitting to 6.2% in October. This rose from 2.6% in March to 4.2% in April and 5.4% in June before pausing for a few months and topping out in October to the highest level since 1990.
“... I think the message of this election cycle it’s going to be about your pocketbook and about your freedoms,” Latta said, “and so that’s what I’m hearing from people in my district and from people around the country.”
In the meantime, Latta does not expect Democrats to moderate their position on any of the issues they’ve been advocating. In fact, he sees an acceleration.
“They’re going to put their foot to the accelerator,” he predicted. “They’re already getting close to the cliff and now they’re just going to drive off.”
He said the Democratic Majority Leader in the House (Nancy Pelosi) knows she’s not going to be the speaker, she knows that they’re going to lose the House.”
What does Latta think?
“... I think that in 2022 we’re looking at another wave coming where the American people are going to say that ‘no, we don’t want what the Democrats are advocating,’” he said.
If Republicans do win the House back, Latta believes their main function will be to block additional Democratic initiatives that don’t square with conservative policy points.
“Even if we have a slight majority in both the House and the Senate, we’ll be pretty much blocking because anything we send to the president he’ll veto and we won’t have the two-thirds vote to override it,” he noted. “But the main thing is right now at least we can block this stuff for a couple years.”
However, Latta explained that some of the legislative things pushed through by Democrats may be difficult to undo.
