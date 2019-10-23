WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green voted against an effort to table a censure resolution against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in a vote on the House floor Monday evening.
Latta is a co-sponsor of the resolution HR 630, a motion to censure House Intelligence Chairman Schiff for what the congressman described as “his false retelling of the conversation that President Trump had with Ukraine President Zelensky at a recent congressional hearing.”
The vote Monday was to table the legislation, thus delaying it indefinitely.
“Because of the nature of its work, the House Intelligence Committee has traditionally enjoyed a history of Republicans and Democrats working together,” Latta stated. “That’s why Chairman Schiff’s deliberate misrepresentation of the president’s phone call to the president of Ukraine is so shocking and shameful. It was an effort to short-change what should be a fair, fact-based process.
“In addition, Chairman Schiff misled the public on contact his office had with the whistleblower,” added Latta. “That should be enough to warrant a censure resolution. However, House Democrats have decided to table the resolution indefinitely and will carry on with their secret impeachment campaign. A process that keeps the relevant facts and transcripts behind closed doors is wrong, and the American people have a right to be outraged.”
