TOLEDO — Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is inviting all interested high school students and their parents to attend an informational meeting at McQuade Theater on the campus of St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. to learn about the U.S. Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2019-20 academic year.
At the meeting, potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process and have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.; and U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Conn.
Potential candidates also may obtain an application for a military service academy nomination at the meeting. Applications and additional information are available on Latta’s website. Applications will be due Sept. 30.
St. John’s Jesuit High School is located at 5901 Airport Highway, Toledo.
