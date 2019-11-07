U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta (left) of Bowling Green visited the Highland Township Fire Department Friday, and is pictured here with Fire Capt. Brian Berry. The department was recently awarded a Federal Assistance to Firefighter Grant in the amount of $32,861.90 for the purchase of electric battery-operated extrication equipment. Latta had provided a letter of support to FEMA to help obtain the grant. It will allow the department to open cars and structures, as well as lift industrial equipment in order to release victims who may be trapped. “I am proud this grant was awarded to the Highland Township Fire Department because we must ensure first responders have the equipment and tools needed to safely and efficiently save lives during times of emergency,” Latta stated.
