WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta of Bowling Green and Iowa Rep. Dave Loebsack have introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to improve the accuracy of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband availability maps.
The Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act (HR 4229) will try to improve the accuracy of FCC broadband data maps by changing the way broadband data is collected.
The legislation is co-sponsored by Reps. Billy Long of Missouri and Donald McEachin of Virginia. Legislation similar to the Broadband DATA Act has been introduced in the Senate by Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Gary Peters of Michigan and John Thune of South Dakota.
Additionally, McEachin and Long introduced the Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services (MAPS) Act (HR 4227), which seeks to help hold broadband providers accountable by making it against the law to knowingly provide inaccurate data to the FCC. Loebsack and Latta also co-sponsored this bill.
“Rural communities, like much of Ohio’s 5th District, often struggle with having access to fast, reliable broadband,” Latta stated. “Unfortunately, without this access it is difficult for them to do their jobs, finish their homework, and stay connected to friends and family. With this legislation, we’ll be better able to pinpoint areas that are lacking coverage, and help ensure that unserved and underserved communities have better broadband availability.”
Specifically, the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act:
• requires the FCC to collect granular service availability data from wired, fixed wireless, and satellite broadband providers.
• requires strong parameters for service availability data collected from mobile broadband providers to ensure accuracy.
• asks the FCC to consider whether to collect verified coverage data from state, local and tribal governments, as well as from other entities.
• creates a process for consumers, state, local and tribal governments, and other groups to challenge FCC maps with their own data, and requires the FCC to determine how to structure the process without making it overly burdensome on challengers.
