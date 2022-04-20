HURON — Candidate for Congress and Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone has announced the endorsement of Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green.
Representing in Columbus Ohio's 2nd Senate District, which includes Fulton County, Gavarone is seeking the GOP nomination in the reconfigured U.S. 9th Congressional District which includes all or parts of Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties. Four candidates — Gavarone, Craig Riedel of Defiance, J.R. Majewski and Beth Deck — are seeking the GOP nomination in the May 3 primary.
Latta has served Ohio's U.S. 5th Congressional District since 2007, and is a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the Republican leader of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.
"With rising costs for Ohio families, the national debt at a record high, and an administration that is lurching from crisis to crisis, it's never been more important to have conservative champions in Congress," Latta said. "I have known Theresa for years, and her conservative leadership is just what we need to fight back against the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda and help get our country back on track. She is a steadfast supporter of law enforcement and the only candidate to be endorsed by Ohio Right to Life. I am proud to endorse Theresa Gavarone for Congress."
Gavarone said she was honored to have Latta's support.
"Congressman Latta has a long track record of delivering for his constituents, and that is exactly what I will do in Congress," stated Gavarone, a small business owner and attorney. "Democrats control the federal government and in that time we've faced historic inflation, a $30 trillion national debt, record-high gas prices, a crisis at the southern border and weakened influence on the world stage. I'm running for Congress to work with people like Congressman Latta on these critical issues, and I am thrilled to have his support."
