WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Debarment Enforcement of Bad Actor Registrants (DEBAR) Act authored by U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green overwhelmingly passed the United States House of Representatives this week with a vote of 411-5.
“The opioid epidemic continues to drastically impact millions of Americans every year,” Latta stated. “We must ensure people who legally should not be able to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance are not able to do so. The DEBAR Act will help stop the distribution of opioids by people who no longer have licenses to manufacture, distribute, or dispense these potentially dangerous and commonly abused prescription medications. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly consider this bill, so we can stop bad actors who are perpetuating our nation’s opioid crisis.”
The DEBAR Act, which was introduced by Latta in February, amends the Controlled Substance Act (CSA) to give the DEA debarment authority to permanently prohibit a person or entity that has violated the CSA from being able to receive a registration to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance.
It would also allow the U.S. attorney general to issue an order to prohibit, conditionally or unconditionally, and permanently or for such period as the attorney general may determine.
The bill goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
