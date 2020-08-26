Latta visit

Congressman Bob Latta visited three fire departments on Tuesday to thank firefighters for their service to their communities and discuss recent federal grants. Discussing grant purchases are Defiance firefighter Zach Moore (left), Latta (center) and Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.

Ohio's 5th District Congressman Bob Latt, R-Bowling Green, visited three fire departments on Tuesday to thank firefighters for their service to their communities and discuss recent federal grants that were recently awarded to the departments.

Latta visited Highland Township Fire Department, Defiance Fire Department and Hicksville Fire Department.

The city of Defiance was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the COVID Supplemental Program, which Latta supported, that specifically will be used for the purchase of personal protective equipment and essential supplies related to the COVID-19 response.

Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins relayed that the $2,419 in funding was used to purchase Tyvek suits, protective coveralls, gloves and surgical facemasks for patients.

In addition, Highland Township and Hicksville received Assistance to Firefighters Grants that can be used for a variety of purposes including personal protective equipment, vehicles, emergency response equipment and training.

Latta's office has supported these grant applications, along with grants that were awarded to departments throughout the state's 5th Congressional District.

"It's so important that the funds are out there," said Latta, "for disposable masks and multiple-use masks."

