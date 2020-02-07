WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Bob Latta of Bowling Green and Steve Chabot of Ohio have introduced legislation to provide the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) the ability to criminalize the manufacturing, distribution or possession of fentanyl-like drugs.
Specifically, H.R. 5771, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act, will list all fentanyl analog drugs as schedule I controlled substances under the Controlled Substances Act.
Two years ago, the DEA temporarily scheduled fentanyl analogs as controlled substances. However, that designation expired Thursday. Congress passed a temporary extension that, once signed by President Donald Trump, will continue to criminalize fentanyl analogs until May 6, 2021.
By making the designation permanent, the FIGHT Fentanyl Act will end the necessity to continue passing temporary extensions.
“According to the most recent data from the DEA, drug overdose deaths in 2017 reached the highest record in our history and were the leading cause of injury death in our country,” Latta stated. “Fentanyl is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. This powerful drug is highly addictive, and is being abused not just in Ohio, but in every state in our country. If we do not take action to stop the spread of fentanyl in our communities, we will continue to see thousands of Americans lose their lives for years to come.
“While I am proud of the work Congress has already accomplished to combat drug abuse, he added, “the FIGHT Fentanyl Act takes our work to the next level by permanently listing fentanyl as a schedule I controlled substance so that we can better prevent fentanyl from destroying and taking American lives.”
“The opioid crisis facing our nation and devastating American families is far too severe for temporary measures that are not guaranteed to be renewed or extended,” said Chabot. “One of the most dangerous opioids on the streets is fentanyl, with thousands of overdose deaths every year attributed to fentanyl and fentanyl-related drugs. The legislation we are introducing today will permanently provide the DEA the ability to fight the expansion and distribution of fentanyl analogs, and help to reduce overdose deaths across the country.”
A companion to the House legislation (S. 2701) was introduced in the Senate on Oct. 24 by Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.