WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday to pass a bipartisan bill introduced by Ohio 5th District Congressman Bob Latta, energy and commerce ranking member of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee.
H.R. 4229, the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act, or the Broadband DATA Act, would improve broadband map accuracy so that federal resources can be distributed to communities that currently do not currently have the digital capabilities they need to keep pace with the rest of the country.
A press release issued by Latta’s office noted that broadband maps are outdated and sometimes inaccurate, “which causes federal funding to be dispensed to communities that do not need it and further builds a divide between communities that can access the internet and those that cannot.”
Stated Latta: “Our country’s technological capabilities are revolutionizing the way Americans communicate and work with each other, but due to inaccuracies in our maps that identify where people can and cannot access the internet, some people are being left behind. The passage of this bill means more Americans, whether they live in urban, suburban, or rural communities, will be able to participate in our 21st century economy, because we will be able to better pinpoint where internet access is lacking so that funding can be appropriately dispersed to areas that need it most. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to swiftly consider this bill so people across the country can engage in the digital age.”
The House of Representatives also voted to pass a bill Latta is an original co-sponsor of, H.R. 4227, the Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services Act, or the MAPS Act, which is the enforcement mechanism behind the Broadband DATA Act making it unlawful for an internet service provider to knowingly submit inaccurate broadband coverage data to the Federal Communications Commission.
