The Defiance Community Cultural Council welcomes virtuosic Argentine guitarist Dario Acosta Teich and multilingual vocalist/songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky to the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The Stroede Center is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
This singular duo presents fresh interpretations of jazz, Latin, French, popular and original songs that draw from their rich cultural backgrounds. They will perform songs from their new album, which they recorded over the past six months while sheltering in place together in New York City and Massachusetts.
Due to COVID-19, seats for this special event are limited, and it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, contact dccc@defiancearts.org or phone 419-784-3401. This concert is not a part of the Sunday at the Stroede or Bands & More concert series. Masks are required.
One of NPR Alt.Latino’s four 2018 picks for New Spring Music, Dubinsky is “a multilingual musician who can capture the emotions and soul of a community in a song.” A vocalist, guitarist and cellist, Dubinsky’s music lives where jazz, world and pop sensibilities meet emotionally forthright songwriting. Hailing from St. Louis and based in New York City, her sound celebrates both her mid-western American roots and the formative time she has spent throughout her life in South America, Western and Central Europe and most recently, Portugal and Cape Verde. Composing in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese, she brings her linguistic and cultural fluency into dynamic compositions exploring the fragile links between human emotions and responsibility. Her lyrics about self-discovery, as well as issues of immigration and contemporary politics create a lively, inviting sound that builds bridges between diverse audiences.
Born and raised in Tucuman, Argentina, now living in New York City, Acosta Teich applies a refined guitar technique to jazz harmonies, Latin American grooves, open-minded free jazz techniques and improvisation. As a performer, he has offered numerous concerts as a soloist, as well as in countless groups and ensembles, not only in Argentina, but in many parts of the world. He was invited to participate in festivals including the Young Chamber Music International Festival in Chile, the Guitars of the World International Festival, and the Jerusalem Jazz International Festival. As a composer, he has written numerous pieces for solo instruments, ensembles and orchestras, some of which have been performed by the National University of Tucuman Symphonic Orchestra. He also composed the soundtrack for several independent films and composed, arranged and performed live for Argentina: Bombo y Milonga, a music and dance project presented in Argentina and Mexico.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines change, DCCC will update the public on upcoming events through its website, social media, and its upcoming events newsletter.
Sign up for the newsletter on DCCC’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.