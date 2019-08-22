Domersville Road east of Defiance was the scene of another traffic crash Wednesday afternoon, with traffic detoured for approximately 40 minutes.
The crash occurred around 2:23 p.m. at the Domersville Road intersection with Elliott Road, south of U.S. 24, and involved three vehicles.
South Richland Township and Jewell Fire and Rescue were called to the scene for possible injuries, but no one was transported, according to the county sheriff's office.
Lawmen closed Domersville Road near the crash for approximately 40 minutes as safety personnel processed the scene.
Defiance County sheriff's deputies and city police helped redirect traffic, closing the road at Deerwood Drive — just north of the Maumee River bridge — and at the southbound exit ramp of U.S. 24. Carpenter Road in Defiance was used to route southbound traffic on Domersville back to Elliott Road (north of U.S. 24).
Further details of the crash, handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, were unavailable Wednesday.
The same Domersville Road corridor — between U.S. 24 and East Second Street on Defiance's east edge — was the scene of crashes on Monday and Tuesday as well.
Traffic in the corridor has increased considerably since Defiance's Clinton Street bridge closed in late February. The bridge is expected to reopen in early December.
"They've (motorists) got to stay attentive in those zones because obviously a lot of the accidents are from distracted driving," said Engel, adding that he was not sure that was a factor in Wednesday's crash.
He added that with school starting, "there's going to be even more traffic in that area. So we need for the citizens to be more diligent than ever and remain undistracted."
He noted that his deputies are out in the Domersville Road area "constantly."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.