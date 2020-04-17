By the time you read this, an unusual spring snow event should be well underway, or perhaps concluded.
Some 3-6 inches of snow was expected to fall across parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio by noon today, the National Weather Service’s office in North Webster, Ind., (located northwest of Fort Wayne) predicted on Thursday.
If it comes down as expected, a spring snowstorm record could be broken. According to the NWS, the largest recorded snowfall at Fort Wayne this far into a new year is 4.9 inches on April 16-17, 1961.
The snow was expected to have begun by sunrise today, taking the form of a heavy wet snow, according NWS meteorologist Nate Marsili.
He indicated that northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio were in the heart of the snow event area, with locations south of U.S. 24 expected to get less. Temperatures there also might be a bit higher, Marsili indicated.
The low temperature overnight Thursday and into this morning was expected be around 32 degrees, according to various weather forecasters.
This should help make things a little easier for road crews who may be called out to deal with the snow.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter noted that road surface temperatures should be well above freezing, especially as Thursday’s weather was sunny, although cool with temperatures in the 40s.
However, according to Schlatter, road temperatures could become 20-30 degrees higher than the ambient air temperatures on such a sunny day.
Another factor which may make road mitigation a bit easier is that schools are not in session due to the coronavirus situation, and some people aren’t working or are subject to the state’s stay-at-home order.
“It’s likely to be a wet, ‘warm’ snow that would be easier to plow and salt than normal,” said Schlatter. “We’ll make some preparation, but compared to many (storms) this should be a little easier. ... If we need to use salt, it will be very effective.”
