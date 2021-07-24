• Henry County
Parade entries:
Entry deadline for this year's Tomato Festival Parade is July 31. The parade will take place Aug. 15 with the design theme of "There's No Place Like the Henry County Fair."
For more information, visit www.henrycountyfair.org or contact parade director Neil Giffey at 419-966-0013.
