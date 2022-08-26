Ohio's first-term secretary of state (SOS) participated in a business roundtable Thursday afternoon in Defiance.
Frank LaRose explained his office's functions and strategies with local business leaders and Mayor Mike McCann during an event hosted by the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
LaRose spent a majority of the event — lasting about one hour — discussing topics concerning two main functions of his office: overseeing the state's elections and helping businesses get off the ground.
On the latter subject, the SOS grants articles of incorporation to new businesses. LaRose noted that, in contrast to some other states, the process can be wrapped up for $99 in a 24-hour period.
Thursday's event, he said, was one of "dozens" around the state held by his office to meet with local officials and determine their needs.
"When I first came into this office we decided to really make a focus of speaking for and representing the interest of small business," he said. "... We do dozens of these kind of conversations around the state. ... we've tried to listen to the concerns that business owners have and take those back to Columbus. We've been able to get several pieces of legislation done working with our state legislature. We've been able to to intervene and get state agencies to do things to help small business owners as well."
LaRose said he heard a statistic that 45% of Ohioans work for a small business, which he defined as a company with less than 200 employees.
Too, he noted that during the pandemic year (2020) more than 171,000 new businesses started up in Ohio followed by 196,000 in 2021.
"Ohio entrepreneurs faced the challenges of 2020 with the same grit and determination they've always had, found creative ways to deliver products and services that people want, and making a living doing that," recalled LaRose.
But the number has dropped off this year.
"Right now in the last few months, we've seen a dramatic downturn in the numbers of people starting new businesses," he said. "It's really frustrating, it's really concerning for me, and I think that in some ways it's cyclical, has to do with the economy, but I think it also has to do with headwinds that businesses are facing from — my opinion only — some bad decisions that are being made in Washington ... ."
He added that given the labor situation — barring a disability or some other challenge — "if you're not working, you have just chosen not work."
LaRose also touched on identity theft and cyber security.
"One of the other threats that all businesses face, unfortunately, is internet-related crimes — cyber attacks," he said. "To say it's a growing thing is an understatement. It is a very real and present danger that government entities face, that businesses face, and Ohio has really become a model for fighting cyber crime."
Additionally, the secretary of state addressed the task his office likely is more well known for — ensuring elections. He noted that each county's board of elections, which handle elections on the local level, are held to a "very high" standard.
"They are professional elections administrators, and if they're not up to the task then they're gone," he said. "This is something that we take very seriously. But we've also passed good laws in Ohio that make it both easy to vote and hard to cheat, and we trust, but verify."
He added that "there's a lot of information out in the world that's not reliable when it comes to how elections work. If you are getting your information about elections and elections administration from Youtube or from Facebook, you're probably not getting the truth. Unfortunately, people invent a lot of pretty wild conspiracy theories that just don't hold up to reality when you start to examine them."
LaRose, a Republican, is opposed on Nov. 8 in his re-election quest by Democrat Chelsea Clark and Independent Terpsehore Maras.
