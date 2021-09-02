Fourteen months before the 2022 general election that will decide statewide political races, Ohio’s incumbent secretary of state is combing northwest Ohio for early voter supporter.
Frank LaRose, a first-term Republican who declared his re-election intentions in May, visited a Fulton County farm near Archbold on Wednesday, stopped in Defiance for an interview with The Crescent-News, then attended a late afternoon/early evening fundraiser at Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood.
“I believe that you need to generate that financial support from every part of Ohio, including communities like this,” said LaRose when asked about his purpose in Sherwood. “And I’m looking forward to ... making my pitch about why people should people should support my candidacy, and hopefully raising some money tonight.”
He said he had known early on he would seek a second, four-year term following his election in 2018.
“I love this office because I love the mission of this office,” he explained. “That’s why I ran for it in 2018. And what I mean by that is if you look at what we do in the secretary of state’s office it’s a pretty simple set of tasks — we help people vote, we help people start businesses. Those are functions that are fundamental to our way of life. ... I love that work of the office, and so I had no doubt early on that I wanted to run for re-election.”
Too, this has simplified his campaign plans.
“The work begins in earnest once you make the announcement,” he said. “I can’t ask people to contribute their hard-earned money and volunteer to walk with me in a parade or serve as one of my county volunteer coordinators unless I’ve made the commitment that this is the office I’m running for, right? So, I wanted to put my commitment out there, announce why I’m running, how I intend to win and then get the work going. And that work has gone really well.”
A U.S. Special Forces combat veteran, LaRose said his military background may impact his approach.
“And this is just the way I approach things,” he stated. “Maybe it’s my military background or something, but just kind of identify the mission and go out and accomplish it.”
LaRose believes he has a strong case to make for re-election, stating that Ohio’s elections are the “gold standard” as observed by others.
“And it’s not me talking,” he said. “Others admire the way Ohio does it. We are viewed around the country as the example of how to do it right, and that’s something we should be proud of in Ohio.”
LaRose is opposed at this point for his party’s nomination in the 2022 GOP primary by John Adams, a former state legislator like himself. And he faces potential opposition in November 2022 from a Democrat — Chelsea Clark of the Cincinnati area who grew up in Allen County.
She already has lobbed a few political bombs at LaRose.
For example, in a campaign video, she accused LaRose of embracing “MAGA lies, “pushing voter suppression” and engaging in “massive purges to stop Ohioans from voting who don’t always agree with them.” Clark says this is the reason she’s running.
LaRose shrugs this off as “simply not true,” adding that “it’s unfortunate that she would be spreading that kind of false information ... because there’s responsibility when you run for public office. There’s the responsibility of the public trust when you take on the mantle of being a candidate. And for her to be saying false things like that really only corrodes the trust that people have in our elections.”
But he believes allegations from those on the right also go too far.
“Here’s some straight talk,” he said. “There is a tendency on the right to hype and overstate voter fraud when, in fact, voter fraud is exceedingly rare, right? And so it’s irresponsible for Republicans to say that there’s widespread voter fraud. It’s equally irresponsible for Democrats to say there’s widespread voter suppression because I would argue that that is also rare. And the reasonable person, the average Ohioan ... would agree that we won’t tolerate fraud and we won’t tolerate suppression. Both of them are ugly, both of them are illegal, neither of them are ever tolerable.”
Earlier Wednesday, LaRose visited a farm near Archbold. The secretary of state’s office also is involved in business incorporation and promotion, so he said this fits into his other responsibilities.
“I’m the office that people come to start a new business,” he said. “Farmers are business people. ... Agriculture is Ohio’s first industry, and it’s still Ohio’s largest industry. And so I wanted to hear from them ... but I also wanted them to be well informed on how elections are run in Ohio because there’s a lot of false information out there.”
