BRUNERSBURG — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was on hand Tuesday morning for a special election audit training event at Defiance County’s EMA building here.
In his first term, LaRose attended a conference on “risk-limiting audits,” a new method used to check the accuracy of local elections.
Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman and her assistant, Kim Smith, attended an event last year in Lansing, Mich., to learn about the audits. And they hosted Tuesday’s conference, which not only included LaRose but groups who monitor elections — such as Common Cause and Verified Voting — as well as board of elections officials from Clark, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Union and Williams counties.
The product manager of the nonprofit organization VotingWorks, Monica Childers, helped explain the auditing procedure Tuesday.
“... we’re checking that the reported winner actually won,” she said. “... These audits are not designed to check that every vote was counted completely accurately. We have a process for that, but it’s called a full hand recount, right. ... And it’s designed to balance both efficiency and effectiveness.”
LaRose noted that only one Ohio county (Cuyahoga) has been using the system.
“This is something that has been done in Ohio by one county for a number of years now,” he explained. “Cuyahoga County, which is obviously a large urban county that includes the city of Cleveland, has done risk-limiting audits for a number of years. But here in Defiance County what we’re showing is a small rural county can do it as well. And so this is something I’m really excited to see.”
LaRose explained that he journeyed to Colorado two years ago — while a member of the Ohio General Assembly — to check out the system.
He noted that the accuracy checks are especially important in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election when Ohio — as usual — is expected to play an important role in the outcome.
“The work that we do as elections officials is crucial,” he said. “And as you all know the eyes of the world are going to be on Ohio next year. I think that one of the most important things that we can do as elections officials for the state of Ohio is make sure that when the voters go to bed on Election Night they know that the results were honest and that their voice was heard through the process of casting a ballot and having an election.
“One of the important ways that we can help bolster that confidence is through this post-election auditing process,” LaRose continued. “And I think a risk-limiting audit is in many ways the best way to do that. Now, I’m not going to mandate that for all 88 counties, but I think it’s something that’s worth looking at going forward.”
He added that there is another “crucial step,” following the audit — informing the public about it.
“You have to try to get your local hometown paper to report on it because people should know that when the board of elections sets down to balance its checkbook ... that everything came out accurately,” LaRose said. “So that whether it’s in early December or whenever you get your post election audit completed, you should make sure the public knows about it.
LaRose thanked Defiance County for taking on the new method.
“Kudos to Defiance County for taking this on,” he said. “I know it’s not easy, but thank you for your leadership.”
