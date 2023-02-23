PAULDING — A local construction company was awarded this town’s street paving project by village council Tuesday night.
Village Administrator Jason Vance reported that Ward Construction, Leipsic, was awarded the almost $1 million contract.
“This is a big project,” said Vance. “But these streets are in need of repair.”
According to Vance, the village will provide some funding to accompany state monies.
“We have a $500,000 grant from the OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) that will pay for over half of the cost,” Vance stipulated. “The village also has a loan from OPWC.”
What the grant and loan don’t cover, the village will provide out of its own funds, Vance indicated.
He also said that the project involves more than just paving of streets.
“The village has a lot of streets that really need to be repaired,” Vance said. “We are looking at street reconstruction on portions of Baldwin Avenue, North Sherman Street, North Dewitt Street and Airport Road. On Grant, Dix and Jackson streets and Flat Rock Drive this includes street resurfacing.”
As far as a timeline for the project Vance said that everything should be in place for the street repairs to be done immediately.
“With the mild weather this winter I am sure (Ward Construction) will want to start on the project as soon as possible,” Vance added.
Barry Rosebrock, vice president and owner of Ward Construction, was able to give a timeline for the project.
“We have about three different crews that will be working on this project and expect to start in the spring,” Rosebrock said. “We expect it will take about three months with the crews working in different areas at the same time.”
Rosebrock also indicated the extent of work his crews would be doing.
“The crews will be working in concrete, some underground work, some chip-seal and some asphalt,” he added.
“We will do most everything in house, including tearing out the old streets down to the stone and then the repaving. There will also be drainage work that has to be installed. We just need some good weather.”
