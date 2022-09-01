Another solar farm project in Defiance County appears to be on its way.
This one is not only planned in the southwest part of the county — in Hicksville Township, just south of the village — but also in Paulding’s Carryall township. The affected areas are on both sides of Ohio 49, according to Hicksville Township Trustee Josh Metz.
The firm Geenex is exploring the possibility of a 1,400-acre facility capable of producing 140 megaWatts of power, Metz noted. As such, the company has shared developments at recent Hicksville Township trustees meetings.
According to Metz, the company stated at trustees’ July meeting that land has been procured from landowners willing to lease their farm land for the construction of solar panels over many years.
Under provisions of Oho Senate Bill 52, which became law last year, local governments have more input on where solar and wind farms may locate.
“Our take on it — me and the other two (trustees) — is we aren’t here to tell you what to do with your property as long as it doesn’t affect neighbors or there is resistance,” said Metz. “We’re just kind of letting it go. We aren’t going to legislate that they can’t be around. ... Eventually we’ll have to give our blessing.”
Metz said last week no opposition has surfaced, noting that he hasn’t heard from “a single citizen” saying they have a big problem with the development.
That is not the case for a solar farm proposed by Lightsource bp north and east of Sherwood that remains in the hands of the Ohio Power Siting Board. But Defiance County’s first solar farm — near Mark Center — breezed through without much, if any, opposition.
Metz indicated that Geenex will have a better idea later this year where the solar farm will be established. At that point the company will have to submit an application for approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board in Columbus.
An effort to contact a Geenex official via email about the project was unsuccessful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.