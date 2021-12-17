Opponents and supporters of a controversial proposed solar field project just outside Sherwood testified before Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) representatives who convened a lengthy public hearing Thursday evening in Defiance.
More than 100 persons attended the meeting held at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Wayne Avenue.
The hearing gave residents and others an opportunity to provide formal testimony on the project — known as "Cepheus Solar" — as detailed in an application to the OPSB by Lightsource bp, an international company headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. The company is proposing the installation of solar panels on a number of parcels on approximately 350 of 649 acres leased for several decades from five property owners.
Generally speaking, the leased land is located north and east of Sherwood.
During Thursday's session, opponents and supporters occasionally alternated as they stepped to the podium to address Megan Addison and Matthew Sandor, administrative law judges in the OPSB's legal department who conducted the hearing.
A total of 43 opponents and supporters had signed up to provide testimony, but they were not permitted to ask questions about the project. Lightsource's Cliff Scher, the company's senior director of development, was on hand as well.
Supporters touted the economic development benefits of the project — construction jobs for union workers and property taxes for Central Local Schools, for example — with some also praising the clean energy the solar field would provide over 40 years.
Resident Roland Wolfrum, who said he was part of a less controversial solar project near Mark Center (just west of Sherwood), said he supports the effort "because of the benefit it will bring to the schools and the community."
He noted that Central Local Schools' is expected to receive $9.6 million over 40 years, or about $240,000 each year, and accused opponents of providing misleading information about the project and "pitting neighbor against neighbor" in the Sherwood area.
Resident Sue Moats, a former Central Local teacher, called the project a "win-win" for the school district while Jack Davis of Tipp City — her son-in-law and a former area resident — noted that Defiance County's declining local population would mean less tax revenue for schools, but this project could help that situation.
Mike Moats, 8910 Rosebrook Road, whose family is leasing land to Lightsource east of Sherwood, stated that the 68-megawatt project dovetails with the state's H2Ohio program which is aimed at improving water quality in Lake Erie and its watershed.
"By participating in this solar project we'll let our land rest, it does reduce nutrient loss and improve Ohio's water quality through conservation ... which is the goal of Gov. DeWine and the H2Ohio program," said Moats, who noted that the lease payments provide financial stability for his family. "The Cepheus Solar Project is necessary to meet clean energy goals in our state."
And his wife, Maria Moats, said "we have the right to do what we want to do with our land before the law."
But opponents noted a variety of concerns, such as replacing agricultural fields next to their homes with obstructed views that may negatively impact property values and produce environmental uncertainities related to solar panels.
Resident Jana Lucas' home at 09015 U.S. 127 north of Sherwood would be next to the solar field, so she asked rhetorically "who would want to purchase" her family's property if — reluctantly — her family decided to move away from the project area.
Meanwhile, resident Lynette Beardsley, 700 Heritage Drive, Sherwood, relayed that her son purchased his first home before discovering it was next to the proposed solar field. She questioned the money — $10,000 or $20,000 — he was offered by the company, noting that at a previous meeting "it was stated that property values would never go down and yet, you're trying to buy people to stop the process."
And Village Administrator Sherri Ramey, had stinging words Lightsource's "generosity" in donating money to local organizations and seeking support. (Some village officials have expressed concern about the solar field's proximity to areas where the village wants to grow.)
"Lightsource bp has done an outstanding job in trying to get the greater Defiance County area on board with this project," she said. "The large donations to many notable organizations, many of which have great pull within our community, has not gone unnoticed by the village. We would normally commend them for their generosity, however, it's hard to view Lightsource's generosity as anything short of bribes for support.
"It's equally frustrating to see them attempt to get support from organizations outside the immediate area, ones that won't be impacted should this project get approval," Ramey added. "Again this feels like an all-too-familiar disregard for the residents and businesses in Sherwood."
She agreed that property rights are a "legitimate concern" among proponents, but said "we would be remiss not to consider the rights of the existing homeowners and businesses that would also be impacted by this project."
Her comments were offset by Brian Miller, 10374 Rosebrook Road, a former Sherwood Village official, neighbor to the project and member of the Sherwood area economic development organization for more than 40 years. He stated his support for the project, and said he is "contrary" to the organization's president who he said sent a letter to the OPSB opposing the project.
Another opponent, Ann Hange, 10443 Slough Road, mentioned certain information in Lightsource bp's application to the OPSB she considers misleading. Specifically, she said it noted the distance from Defiance as 4.6 miles when Sherwood is further away than that.
Hange said the application "deliberately misrepresents or distorts that mileage of 4.6 miles between Sherwood and Defiance so the developer can tie the proposed Sherwood solar project to Defiance, thus including the City of Defiance as part of their five-mile study."
The 11-member OPSB — which includes seven voting members and four non-voting members, and is based in Columbus — ultimately will decide if Lightsource bp's application is granted for the project.
The board plans to hold another hearing on Jan. 11 to discuss a procedural schedule and choose a date for an evidentiary hearing. The applicant, intreveners and siting board staff will present testimony and evidence at that hearing.
