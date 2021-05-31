The annual Memorial Day Program Monday morning in Defiance drew a large crowd to Riverside Cemetery, to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States of America.
Members of The Defiance High School Marching Band of Class were on hand to perform patriotic selections prior to the start of the program at 10 a.m., where Mayor Mike McCann of Defiance served as master of ceremonies.
McCann welcomed everyone in attendance, and thanked the many people involved in the planning of the event. During his welcome, McCann quoted former President John F. Kennedy at his inauguration on Jan. 20, 1961 by saying:"Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, in order to assure the survival and success of liberty."
Added McCann: "And so my fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."
Defiance County chaplain Dave Brobston provided the invocation, before Sofia Castillo, a recent graduate of Defiance High School, sang "The Star Spangled Banner." Sharon Washington, VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary President placed a memorial wreath at the base of the flag at the cemetery, before Thom Kent, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Post 954 secretary, placed a VVA memorial wreath there.
Noah Gears, the son of James and Heather Gears, an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 77, read the Gettysburg Address. Lead Adkins, the daughter of David and Ellie Adkins, a scout with Girl Scout Troop 10105, followed by reading the poem, "I Am Your Flag."
McCann then introduced guest speaker Ryan Mack, a Defiance County Commissioner, a veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, to address the crowd.
"We gather here today, to honor the sacrifice of so many men and women who came before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," said Mack. "We come here to remember them for who they were, what they sacrificed for, and what that means to us. I lost friends and brothers in Afghanistan, and I know there are people here today, that have shared similar experiences on different continents, in different countries, in different wars.
"I've lost even more friends and brothers since I returned home, guys who returned home in body, but not in mind or spirit, but in my mind, they are one in the same," continued Mack. "Some of them had their bodies give out from combat exposure, others had their minds give from the experiences our relatively peaceful country was truly incapable of preparing its young people for ... and I mourned them the same as those I mourned lost in combat."
Mack went on to share that those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country would want us to remember them as:"Warriors, as men and women who cared deeply for their country, and as people who would give, and did give up everything just to protect her sacred honor."
The Purple Heart recipient went on to explain that Memorial Day is a solemn day for the United States, but that it is a day to celebrate those who died fighting to protect our freedoms. He went on to say he knew some of the men who gave their lives for their country, and that those men would want us to gather with family and friends to celebrate not only their lives, but their own.
"There is a solemnity to this day, and there are some people out there who will tell you today is meant for solemn contemplation and remorse, but I can tell you that from the handful of people I have known who died in defense of our nation, not a single one of them would have wanted you to spend a three-day weekend afraid of enjoying your lives because you might offend someone," said Mack.
"The men I knew would have been the first to light up a grill, crack a beer, and spend time with their family, friends and loved ones," continued Mack. "Because in the end, that is truly what we are all willing to go to war for, loved ones, family, friends and a nation free and peaceful enough to enjoy it."
Mack went on to ask the crowd to give thanks to the men and women who gave their lives for their country by going out into the cemetery and reading out loud the names of people who did just that. He asked people to teach their children that these are the real heroes of our society. Finally, he asked that after the ceremony to go home and enjoy the rest the weekend, celebrating with friends, family and loved ones.
"Know that the country you live in will always stand for what is right and just in the world," said Mack. "As long as there is an America, there will always be Americans who will stand up when called for and choose to take their turn at the walls, defending our people from anyone who would challenge our way of life."
Following Mack's speech, the DHS band played "God Bless America," Brobston gave the benediction, members of VFW Post 3360 gave a rifle salute, members of the band played "Taps," McCann gave some closing remarks, and piper Bill Ray played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes.
