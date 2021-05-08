A large crowd of people gathered in downtown Defiance on a beautiful sunny day Saturday for the 2021 Lilac Festival, sponsored by The State Bank, to enjoy a record number of vendors selling their wares, food, games, rides and fun for everyone.
In addition to the 10 a.m.–4 p.m. event, other activities included the Purple 5K/2 Mile Fun Run and the Defiance Lions Club pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.
The 16th Lilac Festival (the lilac is the flower of the City of Defiance) made its return to the downtown area for the first time since 2019 (due to the pandemic). According to Kirstie Mack, Defiance Development Visitors Bureau director, it appeared everyone was having a good time.
"To be honest, I was surprised a bit about the number of people who came, you never know how it's going to go until it actually happens," said Mack. "We had 750 lilac seedlings gone by 10:30 a.m., and after seeing the crowd, I estimate there were close to 1,200 people here when we opened. It was mind blowing to see it.
"It's a beautiful day, and I've seen nothing but smiling faces, happy kids and families, and people enjoying themselves everywhere downtown," added Mack.
The festival was spread out another city block this year to Fifth Street (from Second Street), in order to adhere to CDC guidelines. A total of 83 vendors were in attendance, breaking the old record of 78 in 2019.
Mack explained it takes a lot of people to make events like this happen, and go off without a hitch.
"We really appreciate all the many volunteers who help, our sponsor The State Bank, the Defiance City Streets Department, the Defiance Park Administration, and the city for everything they do, too. We were able to get people downtown, in a safe manner, for a great event."
