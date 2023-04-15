PAULDING — Lapham-Hickey Steel, a family-owned business since 1926, has made a $15,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity (HFH) of Paulding County.
Since its inception in 1999, Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County has built 11 homes and done numerous critical repairs in the county. All of this is done with volunteers hours and through a lot of donations, either monetary or through materials.
On Tuesday, Ryan Whitaker of Lapham-Hickey Steel met with several members of the Habitat for Humanity board at the house currently being built on Water Street in Paulding to present the donation.
“This donation will greatly help our efforts as we work to place deserving families in great homes,” HFH Treasurer Lora Lyons stated. Our county, like many others, is facing a housing shortage. Donations such as this are more vital than they know.”
Whitaker noted that Lapham-Hickey Steel is also encouraging its employees to give direct donations to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County to help further the overall impact.
“This is a generous gift that will help our Habitat affiliate continue to address the housing deficiency in our county,” stated Laurie Lucas, an HFH board member and prior HFH executive director.
The $15,000 donation will go directly into the house building fund that will home a local family.
Persons who you would like to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County can mail a check to P.O. Box 328, Paulding, OH 45879.
