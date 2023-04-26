Defiance City Council concerns about the condition of rental homes have prompted the possibility of future public meetings for landlords and tenants.
The matter was discussed during council's committee-of-the-whole meeting on the matter late Tuesday afternoon.
The committee met for more than an hour — starting at 5 p.m., but spilling into the evening — to discuss two specific issues with rentals: setting a standard for rental properties and the possibility of allowing owners to work on their own properties without formal city permission.
In regard to the standards, Mayor Mike McCann noted that a lot of these already exist in the city code. Indeed, he believes the code is clear about requirements, but he said a big issue is "how do you enforce" these?
And, he noted, landlords have asked to set higher standards for tenants. Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission — a Defiance-based agency that serves low-income persons with funding and other support — has held training to address that concern, according to McCann.
Too, the mayor noted that constitutional protections prevent the government from entering private residences without a search warrant.
But At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch observed that some properties "to me aren't habitable," suggesting issues with owners of multiple rentals, saying some have 16-25.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste indicated that a definition of "what is habitable" might be helpful as well as a certificate of occupancy concerning the landlord and tenant.
Meanwhile, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler suggested that perhaps the city's zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, inspect rentals for safety issues before a place is rented, or every six months. McCann noted the difficulty of this, saying there might be 3,500 rentals in Defiance.
To that Waxler said a questionnaire might be the way to go.
Another aspect of the tenant/landlord relationship noted by Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast is whether this would open up conflict between the two.
"Do we become the judge of what is a legitimate concern?," he asked.
McCann said he was supportive of having rental standards, but he noted the "unintended consequences." While conceding that "you can't put a price on safety," he noted that this could force owners to undertake repairs that drive up rental prices.
On the day's second topic — whether rental owners should be allowed to make substantial repairs and upgrades to places that are not their primary residence without city permitting — Waxler believes this could create problems. While responsible and able owners wouldn't be a concern, what about those that aren't?
"If we allow it who's going to stop it?," asked Waxler, in reference to cases where the work isn't to an acceptable standard.
One rental owner, Tim Font, noted some frustration with the system as he can make upgrades in surrounding counties to his properties, but not in the City of Defiance. Adding to the problem, he indicated, is that the "average age of a plumber is 60 years old ... and we don't have the workforce."
